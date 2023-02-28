Brief reprieve for Aaron Gilmore from parents' bankruptcy bid

A judge advised Aaron Gilmore to "dial it down a bit" during a hearing on his parents' attempt to bankrupt him. (Image: NZME)

Former National party MP and failed Wellington City Council candidate Aaron Gilmore has been given three weeks to stave off bankruptcy proceedings from his parents. In 2021, Garry and Kay Gilmore sued their son for $257,000 plus interest and costs, for breaching a loan agreement. They are now seeking Gilmore’s bankruptcy to recover that and other amounts owed to them.Gilmore, who represented himself in the high court in Wellington this morning, was at times emotional as he described his situation.“The important thing is it relates t...