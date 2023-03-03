Chief Justice warns of ‘extensive litigation’ in RMA reform

Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann. (Image: Getty)

Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann has warned policymakers the planned changes to resource management law will probably be followed by “extensive litigation”. The chief justice took the uncommon step to submit on the Natural and Built Environment Bill to make sure the members of Parliament’s environment select committee were aware of the likely impact the judiciary would face in administering the new law. By convention, the judiciary typically only submits on matters of particular relevance to the administration of justice, h...