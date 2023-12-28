Menu
Christmas flurry of court claims for Ruapehu Alpine Lifts

Dreaming of a white Christmas. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Thu, 28 Dec 2023
The stricken operator of the Tūroa and Whakapapa ski fields will head back to the courtroom after a flurry of claims were lodged in the run-up to Christmas. The liquidation committee for Ruapehu Alpine Lifts filed a claim against the company’s liquidators Richard Nacey and John Fisk of PwC on Dec 15, seeking its reasonable legal expenses to be covered by the ski field operator’s funds. Six days later, the liquidators and receivers Brendon Gibson and Neale Jackson of Calibre Partners filed their own proceedings seeking orde...
India to open consulate general in Auckland
Economy

India to open consulate general in Auckland

India eyes expanding diplomatic footprint and broadening its NZ engagement. 

Paul McBeth 3:10pm
Retail Free

Hospo spend up as retailers suffer weaker Boxing Day

Retailers are feeling the pinch after a dip in activity at the tills this year.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Hospo spend up as retailers suffer weaker Boxing Day
Finance

Best of BusinessDesk: 'Oligarch' spells out sanctions impacts

Best of BusinessDesk features some of the most popular stories from 2023.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Best of BusinessDesk: 'Oligarch' spells out sanctions impacts

More Law & Regulation

Opum Technologies in liquidation
Law & Regulation

Opum Technologies in liquidation

Receivers were first appointed earlier this year.

John Anthony 27 Dec 2023
CBL Corp directors fined for disclosure breaches
Law & Regulation

CBL Corp directors fined for disclosure breaches

One of the four directors fined in the case was stung $1.1 million.

Staff reporters 22 Dec 2023
EV feebate better for rich people - Transport Ministry
Law & Regulation

EV feebate better for rich people - Transport Ministry

The scheme was forecast to become less effective over time.

Brent Melville 22 Dec 2023
Taranaki green hydrogen project 'back on track' after Greenpeace loses appeal
Law & Regulation

Taranaki green hydrogen project 'back on track' after Greenpeace loses appeal

Expert panel granting fast-track consent did not make errors of law, the court ruled.

Greg Hurrell 22 Dec 2023