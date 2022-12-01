Class action reform work to start in 2023

Class actions could be one way to make civil justice more accessible. (Image: Getty)

The government has committed to doing policy work to create a statutory regime for class action in 2023. In June, the Law Commission presented the outcome of its almost two-year review of the law relating to class actions, which is a civil legal action brought on behalf of a group of people. The review also looked at litigation funding. “Significant financial, social and other barriers currently undermine access to civil justice in Aotearoa New Zealand,” the commission said. Class actions and litigation funding c...