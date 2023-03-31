Menu
Coal company abused court procedures by suing twice, high court rules

(Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 31 Mar 2023
L&M Coal Holdings committed an abuse of court procedure by trying to sue Bathurst Resources a second time over a disputed US$40 million (NZ$64.4m) payment, the high court in Wellington has ruled.The March 27 ruling from Justice Andru Isac may bring to an end a long-running legal dispute over a West Coast coal mine that has already gone to the supreme court.He also rejected other legal arguments made by L&M, which is now known as LMCHB Limited.The case had been heard in June last year, and Justice Isac apologised for the time it took to...
Wellington developer Mark Dunajtschik gets award
Property

Wellington developer Mark Dunajtschik gets award

The philanthropist was recognised at the New Zealander of the Year awards.

Oliver Lewis 10:15am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, March 31, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Policy

Luxon says easier consenting rules will electrify NZ

National says if it's elected it will turbocharge new renewable power projects.

Ian Llewellyn 8:15am
Auckland gets its way on glass recycling
Policy

Auckland gets its way on glass recycling

The government caved on requiring councils to collect glass separately from mother recyclables.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Investor tips Sky Stone Group company into liquidation
Finance

Investor tips Sky Stone Group company into liquidation

It appears liquidators still can't get hold of Shane Zhou.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
New bill will replace 'outdated' aviation acts
Markets

New bill will replace 'outdated' aviation acts

The aviation industry has given the new bill the thumbs up.

Ella Somers 30 Mar 2023