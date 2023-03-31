Coal company abused court procedures by suing twice, high court rules

(Image: Getty)

L&M Coal Holdings committed an abuse of court procedure by trying to sue Bathurst Resources a second time over a disputed US$40 million (NZ$64.4m) payment, the high court in Wellington has ruled.The March 27 ruling from Justice Andru Isac may bring to an end a long-running legal dispute over a West Coast coal mine that has already gone to the supreme court.He also rejected other legal arguments made by L&M, which is now known as LMCHB Limited.The case had been heard in June last year, and Justice Isac apologised for the time it took to...