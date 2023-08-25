Menu
Competition conundrum in $100m+ sale of NZ DJ software firm Serato

InMusic's Morgan Donoghue, left, and Jack O'Donnell. (Image: InMusic)
Paul McBeth
Fri, 25 Aug 2023
New Zealand is turning into ground zero of what could be a multinational competition fight over whether the gold-plated sale of local DJ software maker Serato for US$70 million (NZ$118.1m) plus earnouts is effectively monopoly building.The media-shy chief executive of US audio equipment maker InMusic, Jack O’Donnell, has raised his head above the parapet in raising fears about the deal, which he fears will severely damage his DJ business. That’s because Serato’s suitor is AlphaTheta, the market leader in DJ hard...
Ram raiders hit Michael Hill's bottom line
Retail

Ram raiders hit Michael Hill's bottom line

The company spent about $5 million on security measures.

Ian Llewellyn 3:10pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: shakeups afoot in Super Rugby ... again

Rugby Australia is poised to take ownership of the Waratahs and Brumbies franchises.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Markets

NZME predicts second-half recovery as profit falls

CEO is seeing green shoots. 

Daniel Dunkley 12:10pm
Mainzeal directors saddled with $39.8m penalty plus interest
Infrastructure

Mainzeal directors saddled with $39.8m penalty plus interest

The penalty also has interest on top.

Paul McBeth 9:30am
Hospitality industry slams new alcohol supply rules
Law & Regulation

Hospitality industry slams new alcohol supply rules

A new alcohol supply act takes decision-making out of the hands of the local community.

Brent Melville 8:52am
Law Society says it wants a new regulator
Policy

Law Society says it wants a new regulator

The society will be hoping the government picks up the phone.

Oliver Lewis 24 Aug 2023
How to Talley(s) the cost of a life
Law & Regulation

Victoria Young: How to Talley(s) the cost of a life

What's half a million dollars to Talley’s Group Limited?

Victoria Young 23 Aug 2023