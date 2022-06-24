See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Law & Regulation

Convicted businessman seeking solid evidence from charities

Greg Hurrell
Fri, 24 Jun 2022

Convicted businessman seeking solid evidence from charities
A hearing at the high court in Auckland is looking at the links between a convicted businessman and two charities. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 24 Jun 2022
RELATED
A prominent businessman convicted of indecent assault last year had a right to solid evidence on how two wealthy charities were impacted by their association with him, the high court in Auckland heard on Thursday.The two charitable trusts are together worth more than $30 million. They are attempting to disassociate from the businessman, whose name remains on the trusts’ titles. They are seeking a blessing order from the court to protect them from liability while restructuring and limiting their association with the businessman. That...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Bloomberg
Xi JinPing reaffirms growth target that analysts say is out of reach
Bloomberg | Fri, 24 Jun 2022

While the Chinese president's growth targets may not be believed, there are signs the tech sector crackdown in China may be over.

Energy Analysis
Power emergency shows the system is working
Ian Llewellyn | Fri, 24 Jun 2022

Thursday's grid emergency, brought on by a cold snap, shows the electricity system is working.

Markets
How to survive a bear market
Dan Brunskill | Fri, 24 Jun 2022

Bear markets can be stressful but they also present opportunities for investors, says Salt Funds' Greg Fleming.  

Sponsored
High water marks: Watercare raises the tide on sustainability

The No.1 barrier to decarbonisation for NZ organisations is accurate measurement, says Microsoft’s Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero report.

Sponsored
Covid helps a council into the future

Transformative technology saw this council adapt quickly.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.