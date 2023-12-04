Menu
CTV building disciplinary action a 'witch hunt' says engineer

The CTV building collapsed in the 2011 Christchurch quake, killing 115 people. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 04 Dec 2023
The engineer at the centre of long-running disciplinary action over the collapse of the CTV building in the 2011 Christchurch quake says the complaint serves no public interest and is “just a witch hunt”.Alan Reay is the respondent in an Engineering New Zealand (ENZ), formerly known as IPENZ, disciplinary hearing in Christchurch this week.Reay’s lawyer Willie Palmer said the hearing seeks to discipline him for allegedly failing to adequately supervise the senior engineer who designed the CTV building in 1986 while working...
US giant's Three Waters win could be unwound
Infrastructure

Gentrack queries Koch-owned firm's win. DIA says there will be an 'off-ramp'. 

Rebecca Stevenson 10:08am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, December 04, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Energy

NZ's aim should be more than 100% renewable generation by 2030 – Ecotricity

Around a quarter of Ecotricity's power is generated by its own customers over summer.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
