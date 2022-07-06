See full details
Law & Regulation

DealWatch – a subdued first half for corporate lawyers

Victoria Young
Wed, 06 Jul 2022

DealWatch – a subdued first half for corporate lawyers
Simpson Grierson's Andrew Matthews said foreign investment remained strong. (Image: Supplied)
Victoria Young
Wed, 06 Jul 2022
The past two months have been quieter for the country’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) lawyers, who are still optimistic about deal flow through to the end of the year.Simpson Grierson’s M&A deal analysis used Mergermarket data for the first half of 2022 and found record highs have calmed down closer to pre-pandemic levels.There were 51 deals in the first half of 2021, compared with 35 this half, a 35% decline, the data showed. By value, this equated to US$6.1 billion in the first half of 2021 compared with US$5.5b in the fi...

