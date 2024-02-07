Menu
Delight and disappointment at supreme court's climate change ruling

(Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 07 Feb 2024
The supreme court has given activist Mike Smith the go-ahead to sue seven New Zealand companies for climate change-related damage.In a unanimous ruling on Wednesday, the court refused to strike out Smith’s claims, as had been sought by respondents Fonterra, Genesis Energy, Dairy Holdings, NZ Steel, Z Energy, Channel Infrastructure and BT Mining.Smith is an elder of Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Kahu and a climate change spokesperson for the Iwi Chairs Forum.In 2019, Smith made three claims under tort law, which seeks compensation for harm caused...
