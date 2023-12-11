Menu
Department of Corrections succeeds in $4m claim against Fujitsu NZ

The Department of Corrections was looking for a new rostering system. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 11 Dec 2023
The Department of Corrections succeeded in its $4 million claim against Fujitsu New Zealand for wasted expenditures over a rostering system it would build for its staff.Five years ago, the department entered into a contract with Fujitsu NZ, which was meant to provide the Department of Corrections with a system to manage rostering its staff in a “more efficient way”.Fujitsu brought in Dassault Systemes Australia and its Quintiq product, which Corrections purchased the licence in December 2018 for $1.8m.MisrepresentationFujitsu said t...
Christchurch City Holdings seeks active investment mandate
Policy

Christchurch City Holdings seeks active investment mandate

The holding company says it could give the council nearly $450m more in dividends.

Oliver Lewis 4:30pm
Energy

Gas demand could outstrip supply by 2025

It raises the prospect of an energy shortfall across the economy,

Ian Llewellyn 3:23pm
Election 2023

'Opt out or be cut out': top public servant on leakers

Leaks are undermining trust between the new government and public servants.

Pattrick Smellie 12:00pm
Top news websites ran scam advert
Law & Regulation

Top news websites ran scam advert

AI-generated scams are rising. 

Daniel Dunkley 12:00pm
Scott Waghorn's dental practices in liquidation
Law & Regulation

Scott Waghorn's dental practices in liquidation

IRD was the petitioning creditor in each case and is regarded as first-ranking.

Staff reporters 08 Dec 2023
FMA puts permanent stop order in place against David McEwen
Law & Regulation

FMA puts permanent stop order in place against David McEwen

The Financial Markets Authority has made a permanent stop order against stock picker David McEwen.The authority (FMA) issued an interim stop order against McEwen and associated entities last month. It said it had “received several complaints about Mr McEwen and/or entities associ...

Staff reporters 08 Dec 2023
NZ courts give GenAI thumbs up, with a warning
Law & Regulation

NZ courts give GenAI thumbs up, with a warning

New guidelines recognise the value and risks of the tech de jour.

Ben Moore 08 Dec 2023