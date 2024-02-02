Menu
Electricity firms 'should have to tell customers best billing plan'

The regulator says its consumer care guidelines will be compulsory for all electricity retailers. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 02 Feb 2024
Electricity retailers may be forced to tell households the best pricing plan for them, under proposals put forward by the sector’s regulator.The Electricity Authority says the requirement that customers should be regularly told about the best power bill plan was one of its preferred options in improving the system for customers and increasing competition.The authority said its consumer care guidelines would be compulsory for all electricity retailers, after the voluntary scheme had patchy implementation.That decision was accompanied by a...
Public support for usage-based water charging
Infrastructure

Public support for usage-based water charging

A new survey asks 'what's fair?' when paying for infrastructure. 

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Infrastructure

'Too high': Traffic management costs questioned

Road cones and other requirements are adding material costs to projects.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Primary Sector

Kiwifruit set to bounce back after two tough seasons

Craigs Investment Partners sticks to revenue estimate for SunGold Kiwifruit.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Administrators working quickly on Godfreys, five NZ stores closed
Retail

Godfreys was once sold for $600 million, but now it faces ruin.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Eric Watson puts up a fight over bankruptcy
Law & Regulation

The matter was called on the bankruptcy list in the high court at Auckland.

Riley Kennedy 01 Feb 2024
Airports launch appeal to ComCom's regulatory plans
Markets

A 'step backwards' in promoting regulatory certainty, airports say.

Brent Melville 01 Feb 2024
Regulatory overhang on SkyCity should fade in time
Markets

Analysts Adrian Allbon and Nick Yeo have a target price of $3.00.

Rebecca Howard 01 Feb 2024