Law & Regulation

‘Elusive and obstructive’: Eric Watson accepts legal challenge

Eric Watson is believed to be in Ibiza. (Image: Facebook)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Mon, 05 Dec 2022
Kiwi expat businessman Eric Watson has accepted service of a $57 million legal challenge, just days before time ran out for the liquidators making the claim.A high court judge said the former high-flying Warriors and Hanover owner had been “elusive and obstructive” as it took liquidators nearly a year to serve documents on him.Liquidators at KPMG took control of Watson’s Cullen Investments in December 2019, after the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) won a tax judgment against it.According to a minute of Justice Simon Moore, liq...
