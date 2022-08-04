See full details
ERA: Wright family's sacking of midwives unjustified

Riley Kennedy
Thu, 04 Aug 2022

ERA: Wright family's sacking of midwives unjustified
Wright Family Foundation directors Chloe and Wayne Wright. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 04 Aug 2022
A group of Palmerston North midwives have succeeded in taking their former employer – a Wright Family Foundation-owned business – to the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) after they were unjustifiably sacked following secret talks to transfer their employment to another organisation.Six former employees of Birthing Centre Ltd – a business owned by the Bay of Plenty-based Wright Family Foundation that operated out of the Te Papaioea Birthing Centre – went to the ERA claiming they were unjustifiably dismissed in early 2...

