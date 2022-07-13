See full details
Law & Regulation

Ezispeak saga: employees vs contractors

Victoria Young
Wed, 13 Jul 2022

Unite Union strategic project coordinator Anita Rosentreter says the contractor versus employee issue is common. (Image: Supplied)
The rights of Ezispeak interpreters translating for government departments were eroded as they moved from being employees to contractors, a situation which is now “really, really common”, says First Union strategic project coordinator, Anita Rosentreter. The workers went unpaid after the company they worked for went into liquidation.“It sounds like these workers were wrongly classified and disadvantaged in many ways for the duration of their employment and now as a result of their status as an unsecured creditor,&rdq...

