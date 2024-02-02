Menu
Final insult: Karen's Diner staff and customers owed thousands
Karen's Diner had one New Zealand store, in Mt Eden, Auckland. (Image: Supplied)
John Anthony
Fri, 02 Feb 2024
Staff and customers at novelty restaurant Karen’s Diner were left thousands of dollars out of pocket after it went into liquidation, owing creditors more than $90,000.The interactive restaurant, with the catchphrase “bad service, great burgers”, became a social media sensation, with customers posting videos of staff verbally abusing diners and providing terrible service.At the start of 2023, the chain had 19 Karen's Diner restaurants in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.Last year, its Austral...
A glimpse of the rarely spotted Kiwi hawk
Opinion Analysis

Pattrick Smellie: A glimpse of the rarely spotted Kiwi hawk

A meeting in Melbourne shows a huge shift in NZ's defence posture. 

Pattrick Smellie 3:10pm
Markets

UDC Finance to buy Aussie bank's $238m NZ portfolio

Bank of Queensland sells NZ assets to UDC Finance at a discount.

Staff reporters 1:20pm
Infrastructure

Auckland light rail had positive benefit-cost ratio, investor interest

Auckland Light Rail says its project would have returned $2.40 for every $1 invested.

Oliver Lewis 1:00pm
