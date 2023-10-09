Menu
FMA and Kiwibank settle on $812,500 penalty for customer overcharging

The average loss to a Kiwibank customer was around $16. (Image: Kiwibank)
Greg Hurrell
Mon, 09 Oct 2023
The Financial Markets Authority and Kiwibank have agreed on an $812,500 penalty for the bank for overcharging its customers on bank fees. Both sides were in the high court in Wellington on Oct 9, making final submissions to Justice Francis Cooke. The final decision will be up to Justice Cooke, who reserved his decision.Kiwibank has admitted it breached the Financial Markets Conduct Act (FMCA) by charging several bank fees for customers with home loans or other eligible banking packages. That was despite those fees being listed as...
NZ market in the red as election countdown begins
Markets

NZ market in the red as election countdown begins

Dairy giant Fonterra boosted its farmgate milk price forecast due to a brighter outlook.

Ella Somers 09 Oct 2023
Election 2023

Death means byelection after the election

Act party candidate Neil Christensen has died.

Staff reporters 09 Oct 2023
Primary Sector

Foresters seek judicial review over MPI fees

The legal papers were filed in the high court on Friday.

Staff reporters 09 Oct 2023
Stefan Lepionka claims judge was wrong
Finance

Stefan Lepionka claims judge was wrong

The battle over his lawyers related to a disputed Hawke's Bay property.

Riley Kennedy 09 Oct 2023
Liquidators pursue livestock shipping claim
Finance

Liquidators pursue livestock shipping claim

They had been struggling to find funding.

Riley Kennedy 09 Oct 2023
Back to the future in FMA's pitch to license custodians
Finance

Back to the future in FMA's pitch to license custodians

Policymakers appear to have dropped the ball a decade ago.

Paul McBeth 06 Oct 2023