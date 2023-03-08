Former NY property developer Colin Rath jailed

Colin Rath is a successful entrepreneur, Manhattan real-estate developer and author. (Image: colinrath.com)

A former Manhattan property developer turned Canterbury winemaker has been jailed for tax fraud.Colin Rath was sentenced in the Christchurch District Court today to three years and seven months in prison for tax fraud in relation to $1.5m in fraudulent GST returns.After arriving in New Zealand in 2016 on an entrepreneur residency visa, he was given permission by the Overseas Investment Office in 2018 to buy a 28-hectare North Canterbury vineyard called Fiddler’s Green.He used his company Waipara Winds Limited (WWL) to buy the vineyard wit...