Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Former NY property developer Colin Rath jailed

Former NY property developer Colin Rath jailed
Colin Rath is a successful entrepreneur, Manhattan real-estate developer and author. (Image: colinrath.com)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 08 Mar 2023
A former Manhattan property developer turned Canterbury winemaker has been jailed for tax fraud.Colin Rath was sentenced in the Christchurch District Court today to three years and seven months in prison for tax fraud in relation to $1.5m in fraudulent GST returns.After arriving in New Zealand in 2016 on an entrepreneur residency visa, he was given permission by the Overseas Investment Office in 2018 to buy a 28-hectare North Canterbury vineyard called Fiddler’s Green.He used his company Waipara Winds Limited (WWL) to buy the vineyard wit...
Bloomberg

March rate hike size not yet decided

The Fed chair cites upcoming payroll and inflation reports.

Bloomberg 10:46am
Sport

Fifa to dump Saudi sponsorship of NZ World Cup

NZ and Australia objected to the ‘Visit Saudi’ deal for the women's event.

Trevor McKewen 10:37am
Energy

EA makes decision on winter electricity shortfalls

A concern is that on a cold night there would not be enough time for Genesis to bring Huntly online.

Ian Llewellyn 9:40am

More Law & Regulation

Law & Regulation

Complex leaky building trial heads into new territory

Metlifecare is seeking damages now reckoned at $90.7m against James Hardie.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Small hydro operators baffled by RMA reforms

Concerns about water allocation could explain tougher consent conditions.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Finance

Banks 'welcome' prospect of an inquiry

The industry insists it's competitive after calls for inquiries into its profits.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Tree regs reviewed in wake of cyclone havoc

Feedback is wanted on the rules around cutting trees near electricity lines.

Ian Llewellyn 08 Mar 2023