Law & Regulation
Former Russell McVeagh lawyer James Gardner-Hopkins appeal denied

Victoria Young

Victoria Young
Mon, 19 Sep 2022

Former Russell McVeagh lawyer James Gardner-Hopkins appeal denied
End of the road: James Gardner-Hopkins’ has been denied leave to the court of appeal. (Image: Supplied)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Mon, 19 Sep 2022
The NZ Law Society is hopeful a new ruling against disgraced lawyer James Gardner-Hopkins brings ongoing court battles over his suspension to an end.The former Russell McVeagh partner had tried to appeal a July decision that increased his suspension from practising law from two to three years.He was found guilty of misconduct in 2021 for intimate non-consensual touching of four different young women employed as summer clerks at the firm. Gardner-Hopkins appealed the tribunal decision on his punishment to the high court and when the court c...

