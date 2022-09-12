See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Law & Regulation

Former Russell McVeagh lawyer seeks to appeal suspension

Victoria Young

Victoria Young
Mon, 12 Sep 2022

Former Russell McVeagh lawyer seeks to appeal suspension
James Gardner-Hopkins is seeking leave to go to the court of appeal. (Image: Facebook)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Mon, 12 Sep 2022
RELATED
Disgraced former lawyer James Gardner-Hopkins wants to go to the court of appeal after his suspension from practising law was increased in July of this year.  The former Russell McVeagh partner was found guilty of misconduct in 2021 for intimate non-consensual touching of four different young women employed as summer clerks at the firm. Another charge found consensual activity with a fifth young woman, who was also a summer clerk. After finding this to be serious misconduct, a lawyer’s tribunal suspended him for two ye...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
Fonterra units jump as investors wait for GDP data to drop
Staff reporters | Mon, 12 Sep 2022

Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund units jumped for a second day on the back of the dairy co-op raising its earnings guidance last week.

Coronavirus FREE
Covid traffic lights finally switched off
Brent Melville | Mon, 12 Sep 2022

Cabinet has scrapped the covid protection framework from midnight.

Politics
New rules for Green candidates raise transparency concerns
Jem Traylen | Mon, 12 Sep 2022

Local Green party politicians may have less autonomy in future, but the voters haven't been told.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.