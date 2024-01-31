Menu
Govt praises and kills Productivity Commission

Regulation minister David Seymour came to both praise and bury the Productivity Commission. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 31 Jan 2024
Regulation minister David Seymour praised the Productivity Commission as he introduced legislation that will extinguish it.The commission, which Act created in a previous government, is being closed down, and the funding – about $6 million – will be used to help set up a new Ministry for Regulation, which was part of Act’s coalition agreement with National.The budget for the new ministry is yet to be finalised.The New Zealand Productivity Commission Act Repeal Bill was introduced under urgency on Tuesday evening, with Seymour...
