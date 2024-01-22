Menu
High-end fat freezing firms survive Aussie collapse

Fat freezing, one of Body Catalyst's services, involves a special vacuum lowering a treatment area to –9C. (Image: Body Catalyst)
Mon, 22 Jan 2024
Two non-surgical “body shaping” clinics in high-end Auckland suburbs are unaffected by the collapse of Body Catalyst's Australian parent company, the company's chief executive says.In December, administrators of WLP Restructuring were appointed to Body Catalyst, which describes itself as Australia’s largest body shaping and wellness company.Its treatments include fat freezing, body contouring, cellulite reduction, non-surgical facelifts and skin tightening.A spokesman for the administrators said creditors voted at a me...
Wellingtonians have been struck by a major natural disaster. It's called "summer".

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Immigration wrongly rejected investor's application

Immigration New Zealand wrong to consider Hong Kong not a part of China, tribunal says.

John Anthony 5:00am
Ahiko: an AI-native startup taking on household energy bills

The cofounders have simplified the labyrinthine energy usage comparison process.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Immigration New Zealand wrong to consider Hong Kong not a part of China, tribunal says.

John Anthony 5:00am
