See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Law & Regulation

Inside Talley’s WorkSafe probe

Victoria Young

Victoria Young
Fri, 28 Oct 2022

Inside Talley’s WorkSafe probe
Talley's owns several food companies, including Affco meats. (Image: Getty)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Fri, 28 Oct 2022
RELATED
WorkSafe has told workplace relations and safety minister Michael Wood that systemic change required at Talley’s Group would need “a significant improvement to workplace culture at all levels”, according to official briefings. The health and safety regulator announced a probe into Talley’s Group on July 2, 2021, following reporting by TVNZ that alleged health and safety breaches at an Ashburton site. The food firm’s New Zealand divisions include meatworks, seafood interests, frozen vegetables an...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Friday, Oct 28, 2022
The Quizmaster | Fri, 28 Oct 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

Economy
Leading indicator points to easing inflation
Andy Fyers | Fri, 28 Oct 2022

The labour market is resolute and the economic outlook solid, despite inflation and low confidence.

Finance
57% of ANZ mortgage customers still to face rate shock
Jenny Ruth | Fri, 28 Oct 2022

ANZ now has a team closely monitoring customers for signs of financial stress.

Sponsored
Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

Sponsored
Seven apps to improve small business productivity

A follow up story focusing on specific tools to educate small business owners about the digital options available to them.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.