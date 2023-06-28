Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

James Wallace named as the 'prominent businessman' in sexual assault case

James Wallace named as the 'prominent businessman' in sexual assault case
James Wallace arriving at the high court at Auckland on March 30. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 28 Jun 2023
Philanthropist James Wallace was today named as the former rich-lister convicted of indecently assaulting three men and attempting to pervert the course of justice. Wallace, who has an estimated net worth of about $170 million, was accused and found guilty of assaulting his victims in the early 2000s, 2008 and 2016. He was also charged with twice attempting to pervert the course of justice by offering a bribe for the 2016 complainant to drop their allegations. Today at 2pm, the 85-year-old’s suppression order lapsed with a...
NZ sharemarket follows international leads
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket follows international leads

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,733.46, up 84.25 points or 0.72%.

Graham Skellern 6:18pm
Policy

Auckland emergency management found wanting

Like Mike Bush, the auditor general wants an updated plan and readiness testing. 

Oliver Lewis 4:50pm
Auckland emergency management found wanting
Finance

Hotchin knew about rental situation, but didn't know all the facts

Hotchin gave evidence in the high court on Wednesday.

Riley Kennedy 4:20pm
Hotchin knew about rental situation, but didn't know all the facts

More Law & Regulation

Hotchin knew about rental situation, but didn't know all the facts
Finance

Hotchin knew about rental situation, but didn't know all the facts

Hotchin gave evidence in the high court on Wednesday.

Riley Kennedy 4:20pm
Simpson Grierson has a new board chair
Law & Regulation Free

Simpson Grierson has a new board chair

The law firm is in excellent hands, says the new deputy chair of the Commerce Commission.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 11:26am
TAB's Entain deal jumps regulatory hurdle
Law & Regulation

TAB's Entain deal jumps regulatory hurdle

The trans-Tasman agencies have commingled betting pools since 2007. 

Staff reporters 8:55am
Hydro generators get a win in RMA reform rewrite
Law & Regulation

Hydro generators get a win in RMA reform rewrite

Smaller hydro schemes will get longer consents.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am