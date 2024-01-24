Menu
Jay McLaren-Harris served by private investigator, ordered to meet with liquidator

Jay McLaren-Harris. (Image: NZME)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 24 Jan 2024
The private investigator tasked with finding Jay McLaren-Harris has managed to track him down.Late last year, the Auckland entrepreneur’s event management business was put into liquidation in the high court at Rotorua.Blacklock Rose’s Ben Francis and Garry Whimp were appointed liquidators of MHRJ Management on the application of two of its creditors – Ri-Think and Audio Visual Experience.The business was set up to run several global leadership conferences late last year.None of the events went ahead.Where is he?After...
