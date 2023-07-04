Menu
Judge appeals James Gardner-Hopkins panel decision

Former Russell McVeagh partner James Gardner-Hopkins was found guilty of misconduct following sexual harassment allegations. (Image: Supplied)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 04 Jul 2023
The former chief judge of the environment court is appealing a ruling quashing his decision not to appoint disgraced lawyer James Gardner-Hopkins to an expert consenting panel.The court of appeal confirmed on Monday that the panel convener, Judge Laurie Newhook, was appealing a high court decision issued in May.That decision, by Justice Peter Churchman, upheld a judicial review brought by the Ngāti Paoa Trust Board, the representative body for Auckland iwi Ngāti Paoa.In August 2022, the trust board nominated Gardner-Hopkins to sit on an expert...
