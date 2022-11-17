Judge rules Nikki Connors’ evidence 'plainly not correct', owes $500k to IRD

Nikki Connors' luxury apartment in Orakei, Auckland, is on the market for $2.3 million. (Image: OneRoof)

Riley Kennedy

Self-styled property queen Nikki Connors’ evidence disputing the insolvency of her companies was “plainly not correct”, a high court judge has ruled. At a hearing late last month, Propellor Property Services and Metropolis Design were moved into liquidation by associate judge Owen Paulsen. The businesses owed nearly $550,000 to the Inland Revenue Department.The two companies are connected to Propellor Property Investments. They're owned and directed by Connors’ son Nicholas Graham, but a judgment said she claime...