Judge rules Nikki Connors’ evidence 'plainly not correct', owes $500k to IRD

Nikki Connors' luxury apartment in Orakei, Auckland, is on the market for $2.3 million. (Image: OneRoof)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 17 Nov 2022
Self-styled property queen Nikki Connors’ evidence disputing the insolvency of her companies was “plainly not correct”, a high court judge has ruled. At a hearing late last month, Propellor Property Services and Metropolis Design were moved into liquidation by associate judge Owen Paulsen. The businesses owed nearly $550,000 to the Inland Revenue Department.The two companies are connected to Propellor Property Investments. They're owned and directed by Connors’ son Nicholas Graham, but a judgment said she claime...
Technology

Trade Window grows first-half revenue 16%

Trade Window reported a 16% lift in trading revenue in the first half of the financial year.

Pattrick Smellie 10:11am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Infrastructure

Analysts’ views on Xero diverge sharply

Xero is predicting subscriber growth in both Britain and the US to pick up in the second half.

Jenny Ruth 6:00am

Energy

Fuge: Liz Truss a lesson for those backing market intervention

Contact is on course to close the Te Rapa gas co-generation power station and the Taranaki Combined Cycle plant.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Energy

Pressure at the pump: will intervention work?

Treasury believes a "credible threat" of price control is necessary.

Ian Llewellyn 15 Nov 2022
Environment

Industry voice built into new RMA package

Industry groups are relieved that their voices must be heard.

Pattrick Smellie 15 Nov 2022
Environment

RMA reform package: key elements

The reforms aim to produce faster economic development.

Pattrick Smellie 15 Nov 2022