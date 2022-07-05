See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Law & Regulation

Juice magnate Lepionka sues lawyers for 'negligent' advice

Greg Hurrell
Tue, 05 Jul 2022

Juice magnate Lepionka sues lawyers for 'negligent' advice
The case was heard in the high court at Wellington. (Image: file)
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 05 Jul 2022
RELATED
Property and juice magnate Stefan Lepionka and his related interests are suing their former lawyers over alleged bad advice on a 2015 mortgage deal they claim led to years of lawsuits and millions in financial losses.But Lepionka’s former lawyers have won the latest round, after the high court in Wellington ruled that the law firm’s counterclaim will be heard separately before Lepionka’s main claims. Lepionka had opposed splitting the lawsuit into two trials. Lepionka & Company Investments is suing its former lawyers...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
RBA hikes rates by 50 basis points
Ella Somers | Tue, 05 Jul 2022

The RBA’s hike was widely expected to be either in the 25bp or 50bp camp so the decision to go with a 50bp jump didn’t come as a huge surprise.

Health
Kiwis' mental health down during pandemic, says wellbeing survey
Greg Hurrell | Tue, 05 Jul 2022

A Statistics NZ wellbeing survey that was cut short by last year's covid lockdown shows that more than a quarter of the population suffered from poor mental health.

Energy
Genesis could extend Huntly's life to post-2040 using biomass
Ian Llewellyn | Tue, 05 Jul 2022

Genesis considers the lifecycle of the Rankine units running on biomass can be extended to 2040 and possibly beyond.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.