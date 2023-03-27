Ladbrokes owner Entain conditionally wins TAB contract

(Image: NZME)

The British owner of online betting agency Ladbrokes, Entain, is in the box seat to take over running the TAB, provided its guaranteed funding of $1 billion can win over racing minister and ex-bookie Kieran McAnulty. TAB announced Entain as its preferred provider on Monday for a 25-year deal, saying the deal was contingent on receiving ministerial approval. If taken up, Entain would guarantee $1b of funding in the first five years and would keep all 460 workers on for at least 24 months. TAB said the proposed deal could potential...