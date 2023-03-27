Menu
Ladbrokes owner Entain conditionally wins TAB contract

(Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Mon, 27 Mar 2023
The British owner of online betting agency Ladbrokes, Entain, is in the box seat to take over running the TAB, provided its guaranteed funding of $1 billion can win over racing minister and ex-bookie Kieran McAnulty. TAB announced Entain as its preferred provider on Monday for a 25-year deal, saying the deal was contingent on receiving ministerial approval. If taken up, Entain would guarantee $1b of funding in the first five years and would keep all 460 workers on for at least 24 months. TAB said the proposed deal could potential...
NZ market makes small gain despite Synlait taking hit
Markets Market Close

Property stocks staged a recovery, Synlait Milk took another hit, falling more than 5%, and out of it, the New Zealand sharemarket managed a small gain.The S&P/NZX 50 Index rebounded in the afternoon and closed at 11,612.86, up 32.04 points or 0.28% after reaching a morning low o...

Graham Skellern 27 Mar 2023
Politics

Kitteridge fills in as head of PM’s dept

The former head of the Security Intelligence Service is temporarily heading the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Jem Traylen 27 Mar 2023
Environment

NZ green investment fund loans $50m for electric buses in its biggest deal yet

The money will help finance up to 167 buses for Australasian operator Kinetic.

Greg Hurrell 27 Mar 2023
