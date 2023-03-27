Menu
AFT gains China registration for hand sanitiser, new licencees

Staff reporters
Mon, 27 Mar 2023
AFT Pharmaceuticals said it has gained its first product registration in China with the Chinese National Medical Products Administration approving its long-lasting Crystawash hand sanitiser for sale.AFT said the approval of the product, which protects against almost all germs for up to 24 hours and is non-toxic and alcohol-free, allows it to sell into retail stores in mainland China and that the company will commercialise it in that country within the next six to 12 months.AFT also signed further new licence agreements for the intravenous form...
Property stocks staged a recovery, Synlait Milk took another hit, falling more than 5%, and out of it, the New Zealand sharemarket managed a small gain.The S&P/NZX 50 Index rebounded in the afternoon and closed at 11,612.86, up 32.04 points or 0.28% after reaching a morning low o...

Graham Skellern 27 Mar 2023
The former head of the Security Intelligence Service is temporarily heading the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Jem Traylen 27 Mar 2023
The money will help finance up to 167 buses for Australasian operator Kinetic.

Greg Hurrell 27 Mar 2023
