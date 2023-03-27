AFT gains China registration for hand sanitiser, new licencees

AFT Pharmaceuticals managing director Hartley Atkinson. (Image: Supplied)

AFT Pharmaceuticals said it has gained its first product registration in China with the Chinese National Medical Products Administration approving its long-lasting Crystawash hand sanitiser for sale.AFT said the approval of the product, which protects against almost all germs for up to 24 hours and is non-toxic and alcohol-free, allows it to sell into retail stores in mainland China and that the company will commercialise it in that country within the next six to 12 months.AFT also signed further new licence agreements for the intravenous form...