Legal setback for three councils fighting three waters

The act sets up four new regional water services. (Image: Getty)

Three councils have lost a legal bid to have their ownership rights declared over 'three waters' assets after the high court ruled it would be interfering with parliament’s right to make laws.However, the councils have claimed vindication, of a sort. They said the high court decision confirmed that the government is expropriating councils’ water assets without compensation, despite local bodies retaining control on paper.The Water Services Entities Act 2022 was enacted in December 2022 and comes into force by July 1 of next...