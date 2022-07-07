See full details
Law & Regulation

Lego, Zuru to head to trial over use of trademark

Ben Moore
Thu, 07 Jul 2022

Nick Mowbray, co-founder of Zuru. (Image: Supplied)
Toy titans Zuru and Lego are set to head to trial over a trademark issue, with The Warehouse caught in the middle.The two toy titans have clashed over Zuru’s use of the Lego trademark on statements of compatibility on its packaging.Zuru, originally a New Zealand company that is now headquartered in Shenzhen, China, has gone to court seeking a declaration that the use of the trademark is legal under the allowances for comparative advertising.Denmark-based Lego filed a counterclaim that Zuru breached the Trade Mark Act 2002 and the Fair Tra...

