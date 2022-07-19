See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Law & Regulation

Liquidators can’t find Eric Watson

Victoria Young
Tue, 19 Jul 2022

Liquidators can’t find Eric Watson
Liquidators have been unable to serve documents on Eric Watson. (Image: Instagram)
Victoria Young
Tue, 19 Jul 2022
RELATED
Liquidators of Eric Watson’s Cullen Group have a $57 million claim underfoot but face one problem – they can’t find the former Warriors and Hanover owner to serve with legal documents.The latest liquidators’ report for the six months to July 18 explains they have tried to recover money Cullen Investments loaned to Watson, but discussions with his representatives have not resulted in any outcome.So, they’ve sued.“During the reporting period liquidators have attempted to locate and serve Watson, which has been...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Opinion
Why I'm tired of the RBNZ blame game
Pattrick Smellie | Tue, 19 Jul 2022

It's easy to be an armchair critic with the benefit of hindsight, but the covid response wasn't as bad as people think.

Bloomberg
IMF to cut global growth forecast 'substantially'
Bloomberg | Tue, 19 Jul 2022

Shock after shock is buffeting the world economic outlook, forcing another big cut to IMF growth forecasts, after a big downgrade in April.

Markets
Four NZAI board members quit, as fight brews with major shareholder
Dan Brunskill | Tue, 19 Jul 2022

The board said there had been a "breakdown of trust and confidence" with remaining director and majority shareholder David Sena.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.