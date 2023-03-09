Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Long and complex leaky building trial heads into new territory

Long and complex leaky building trial heads into new territory
Mega-trial brings a new approach to court conduct. (Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 09 Mar 2023
The sheer length and complexity of a $91 million case over building cladding justifies an “unprecedented” departure from court practice, the high court in Auckland has ruled.Retirement village operator Metlifecare is suing James Hardie, claiming the company’s cladding was defective and caused buildings to leak.The main hearing is set to start on May 8 and run for 29 weeks. If there are no adjournments, it will wrap up in late November.The long hearing will be dominated by expert evidence, and Metlifecare’s lawyers asked...
Bloomberg

March rate hike size not yet decided

The Fed chair cites upcoming payroll and inflation reports.

Bloomberg 10:46am
Sport

Fifa to dump Saudi sponsorship of NZ World Cup

NZ and Australia objected to the ‘Visit Saudi’ deal for the women's event.

Trevor McKewen 10:37am
Energy

EA makes decision on winter electricity shortfalls

A concern is that on a cold night there would not be enough time for Genesis to bring Huntly online.

Ian Llewellyn 9:40am

More Law & Regulation

Law & Regulation

Small hydro operators baffled by RMA reforms

Concerns about water allocation could explain tougher consent conditions.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Finance

Banks 'welcome' prospect of an inquiry

The industry insists it's competitive after calls for inquiries into its profits.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Former NY property developer Colin Rath jailed

The entrepreneur, who owns a North Canterbury vineyard, was sentenced today.

Staff reporters 08 Mar 2023
Law & Regulation

Tree regs reviewed in wake of cyclone havoc

Feedback is wanted on the rules around cutting trees near electricity lines.

Ian Llewellyn 08 Mar 2023