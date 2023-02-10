McConnell Group documents to be handed over to Hawkins' liquidators

Hawkins was sold to Downer New Zealand before its insolvency. (Image: Supplied)

Directors of the McConnell Group have been given until March to hand over seven years’ worth of board documents.The order came from a high court judge and relates to the long-running discovery process in the case of construction company Hawkins' liquidators against McConnell Group directors David and John McConnell.Justice Rebecca Edwards' judgment, delivered late last month, came after a full-day hearing on the matter in the high court at Auckland in early December.Prior to its insolvency, Hawkins – now H Construction North...