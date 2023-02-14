Menu
Miners, environmentalists wary of minerals bill

(Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 14 Feb 2023
The Crown Minerals Amendment Bill has become something of a Rorschach test, as miners, drillers and environmentalists project on to it their fears for the future of the industry, and the environment. Parliament’s economic development, science and innovation select committee heard from both sides last week.Mining interests pointed out that a green economy needed more minerals than ever. Environmentalists warned that a business-as-usual approach was the road to catastrophe.The bill removes a requirement to promote mining. It also beefs...
