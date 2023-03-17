Menu
Nash on his final warning

Chris Hipkins said the demotion reflects both Nash's poor judgement on process and his failure to alert him to past instances. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 17 Mar 2023
Prime minister Chris Hipkins has put embattled minister Stuart Nash on his final notice after discovering yet another breach of the cabinet rules. Hipkins demoted his 11th ranked minister and said any more mistakes and he will be dismissed from the executive. Nash already had his police portfolio stripped from him, leaving him with the economic development, forestry, and oceans and fisheries portfolios. In September last year, Nash intervened in an immigration case for a health professional in his Napier electorate outside the establi...
Market lifts slightly despite rattled investors
Markets Market Close

Market lifts slightly despite rattled investors

The S&P/NZX 50 Index rebounded late in the day and closed at 11,714.69, up 15.67 points or 0.13% after reaching an intraday low of 11,665.63. 

Graham Skellern 6:15pm
Bloomberg

Credit Suisse a 'distinct situation' to US banking crisis

US regulators are consumed with steadying their country’s own financial stability.

Bloomberg 2:40pm
Law & Regulation

Guilty verdicts in Christchurch rebuild corruption case

Two former CERA workers have been found guilty on corruption charges.

Oliver Lewis 2:37pm
Law & Regulation

Two former CERA workers have been found guilty on corruption charges.

Oliver Lewis 2:37pm
Emergency legislation criticised for lack of readiness
Policy

Concerns have been raised about the speed at which the bill was passed.

Jem Traylen 11:00am
Fletcher escalates disputes with Jacobs
Infrastructure

Jacobs NZ disputes the two claims against it.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
High court decision reveals accountant Sandy Dai to be struck off and pay nearly $120k costs
Law & Regulation

Name suppression for accountant Sandy Dai has been lifted.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am