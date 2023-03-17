Nash on his final warning

Chris Hipkins said the demotion reflects both Nash's poor judgement on process and his failure to alert him to past instances. (Image: Getty)

Prime minister Chris Hipkins has put embattled minister Stuart Nash on his final notice after discovering yet another breach of the cabinet rules. Hipkins demoted his 11th ranked minister and said any more mistakes and he will be dismissed from the executive. Nash already had his police portfolio stripped from him, leaving him with the economic development, forestry, and oceans and fisheries portfolios. In September last year, Nash intervened in an immigration case for a health professional in his Napier electorate outside the establi...