Law & Regulation

Non-publication orders over CBL class actions extended again

Former CBL chair Peter Harris (Image: BusinessDesk)
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 11 Jul 2023
The high court judge overseeing the settlement of the two CBL Corporation class actions has again extended interim suppression orders.Those orders, which were first granted in late May, prevent specific details from being reported.Following a hearing last month, Justice Ian Gault allowed the shareholder class actions against the collapsed insurer to be discontinued, paving the way for a settlement.The collapse of the listed insurer that once had a market cap of $747 million attracted a swathe of litigation, including from a group known as the L...
Foodstuffs North Island adds $4.3b revenue to its results basket
Retail

Foodstuffs North Island adds $4.3b revenue to its results basket

Fighting inflation didn’t get in the way of the co-op scooping up more revenue.

Ella Somers 2:15pm
Media

Three-owner Discovery NZ loses $34m in 2022

Its latest accounts reveal the extent of the financial strain facing the TV business.

Daniel Dunkley 12:39pm
Finance

Further insult for Karen's Diner creditors

Australian media reported on Monday that the parent owed more than $4 million.

Riley Kennedy 10:07am
KiwiRail’s Te Huia train banned from downtown Auckland
Infrastructure

KiwiRail’s Te Huia train banned from downtown Auckland

A red flag has been raised about the train's safety record.

Staff reporters 4:30pm
Hands in the wage subsidy ruck?
Law & Regulation

Hands in the wage subsidy ruck?

Collecting wage subsidies for Super Rugby players may have been an unforced error.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
ASB and ANZ in court this week to appeal class action ruling
Finance

ASB and ANZ in court this week to appeal class action ruling

The proceedings would potentially cover hundreds of thousands of loans.

Rebecca Howard 10 Jul 2023
Health IT contract ends up in court
Law & Regulation

Health IT contract ends up in court

Te Whatu Ora is trying to force an IT supplier to do work it claims it is owed.

Victoria Young 10 Jul 2023