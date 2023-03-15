Nothing, nowhere, never: debt-for-equity drama wins best FMA warning 2023

Du Val's debt-for-equity swap has attracted FMA attention (Image: File)

The yet-to-air Du Val TV production, “The Property Developers”, has missed another awards season window.Premiered conceptually in a 2021 New Zealand Herald celeb column, the alleged “doco/reality show” will follow the journey of “entrepreneurs and property developers Kenyon and Charlotte Clarke”.“Spy understands filming is underway being shot over the next few months in luxury locations around the country, following the couple's glamorous lives, and synced in with their major business and property d...