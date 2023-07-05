Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Permanent stop order against Validus 'academy' – FMA

Permanent stop order against Validus 'academy' – FMA
An image from the training academy's 'team official' website. (Image: Validus)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 05 Jul 2023
The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) has applied a permanent stop order to the self-titled online trading academy Validus and its associated companies. It follows an interim stop order the FMA issued to Validus and associated persons in February 2023.The order prohibits Validus from “taking steps that will result in repeat unlawful behaviour that may cause material financial harm”.This includes making or distributing any restricted communication that relates to the offer of Validus financial products or accepting further...
NZX50 lifts to a seven week high
Markets Market close

NZX50 lifts to a seven week high

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 2,002.46, up 22.12 points or 0.18%.

Graham Skellern 6:23pm

Nats say we train too few doctors and need a third medical school

Christopher Luxon will take a proposal for a third medical school to the election.

Dileepa Fonseka 1:23pm
Nats say we train too few doctors and need a third medical school
Finance

Westpac Bank keeps contract as govt's main banker

Westpac won the contract after a direct source procurement process.

Rebecca Howard 12:07pm
Westpac Bank keeps contract as govt's main banker