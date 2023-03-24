Menu
Policy bonfire leaves burning questions for gig economy

(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Rendle
Fri, 24 Mar 2023
As part of the recent policy ‘reprioritisation’, prime minister Chris Hipkins announced the government is deferring further work on proposed reforms relating to independent contractors.The government’s explanation for deferring public consultation was linked to the Uber case where an application for leave to appeal is scheduled to be heard by the court of appeal next month.   The government explained that this case has “significant implications” on the legal definition of a contractor and that it will put...
