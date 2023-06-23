Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Proposed electoral system changes will affect donations to political parties

Proposed electoral system changes will affect donations to political parties
The electoral review wants to make the electoral system clearer, fairer and more accessible. (Image: Getty)
Andrew Geddis
Andrew Geddis
Fri, 23 Jun 2023
They say that money talks. In elections, New Zealanders are concerned that might be true. Political parties and candidates clearly need money to campaign for votes – without it, they can’t reach out to the public. But who is donating that money? Do donors get more access? Should there be limits on who can donate, or how much? These are all important questions for our electoral system.  Last year, He Arotake Pōtitanga Motuhake – the Independent Electoral Review was asked by the government to consider the current...
QuiznessDesk, Friday, June 23, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, June 23, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets Analysis

Takeover bid: Why ERoad is in play

A takeover bid values ERoad at $147m, less than the $177m it paid to buy Coretex in 2021.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Takeover bid: Why ERoad is in play
Property

Australian owner pegged for Queenstown-Lakes campgrounds

The leaseholder since 2014 has onsold the management agreement, with no council input.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Australian owner pegged for Queenstown-Lakes campgrounds

More Law & Regulation

Australian owner pegged for Queenstown-Lakes campgrounds
Property

Australian owner pegged for Queenstown-Lakes campgrounds

The leaseholder since 2014 has onsold the management agreement, with no council input.

Brent Melville 5:00am
PwC auditors before tribunal for Fonterra audits
Finance

PwC auditors before tribunal for Fonterra audits

The names of the auditors, specific charges and evidence has been suppressed.

Riley Kennedy 22 Jun 2023
Issues over Jenny Craig branding stalled deals to save company
Finance

Issues over Jenny Craig branding stalled deals to save company

The company entered liquidation earlier this month.

Riley Kennedy 22 Jun 2023
Act wants to amend ERA to stop contractors challenging employee status
Policy

Act wants to amend ERA to stop contractors challenging employee status

Employer-contractor cases have become more common in the growing gig economy.

Riley Kennedy 22 Jun 2023