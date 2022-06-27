See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Law & Regulation

Public class action fund needed: Law Com

Victoria Young
Mon, 27 Jun 2022

Public class action fund needed: Law Com
Law Commission president Amokura Kawharu said a new statute is needed. (Image: Maramatanga)
Victoria Young
Mon, 27 Jun 2022
RELATED
The Law Commission has suggested a public class action fund as part of reforms into how class actions are run and funded in New Zealand.In its final report on class actions and litigation funding, the commission also recommended a new Class Actions Act to govern what has been a haphazard regime of rules on how class actions work.The government will now consider the report.The commission first launched an issues paper on the topic in December 2020.Court approvalAlong with a new act, the commission recommended more oversight for class actions on...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets market close
NZ sharemarket rebounds with Wall Street rally
Dan Brunskill | Mon, 27 Jun 2022

US markets rallied on Friday night as traders began thinking an economic slowdown would stop the US Federal Reserve from hiking interest rates.

Policy
Political donations over $5k to require declaration
Staff reporters | Mon, 27 Jun 2022

The changes require disclosure of donor identities for any party donations over $5,000 versus the current $15,000. 

The Economist
House prices braced for a storm
The Economist | Mon, 27 Jun 2022

The pain of rising mortgage repayments will be harder to bear in some places than in others, for example, in NZ and Australia.  

Sponsored
Investments to sustain the momentum of building in NZ

Classic Capital has opened its Land & Build fund to qualified wholesale and eligible investors.

Sponsored
High water marks: Watercare raises the tide on sustainability

The No.1 barrier to decarbonisation for NZ organisations is accurate measurement, says Microsoft’s Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero report.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.