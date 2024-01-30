Menu
PwC appointed administrators of Godfreys Group, restructure and sale under way

Godfreys has 16 company-operated stores in NZ and nine franchise stores. (Image: Google)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 30 Jan 2024
The New Zealand arm of commercial floorcare retailer Godfreys Group has gone into voluntary administration with its Australian parent.PwC's Stephen White and John Fisk were appointed NZ Vacuum Cleaner Company's administrators on Tuesday.Established in 1931, Godfreys, previously listed on the Australian securities exchange (ASX), is one of the world’s largest vacuum retailers, supplying specialty commercial floor care and cleaning products.Across NZ and Australia, it operates 141 stores employing 600 staff, with 28 stores run by fr...
Accenture appoints ad man Mowday as NZ managing director
Media

The group looks to combine consultancy work with creative services.

Daniel Dunkley 11:15am
Finance

The failed frozen dessert maker is being sold as a going concern.

Greg Hurrell 11:14am
Economy

Conway offers few clues in highly anticipated speech. 

Rebecca Howard 10:10am
NZ to ban 'forever chemicals' in cosmetics
Law & Regulation

PFAs can be found in lipstick, mascara and shaving cream.

Staff reporters 3:15pm
Woolworths' massive NZ supermarket writedown
Retail

The writedown follows claims NZ supermarkets are uncompetitive.

Pattrick Smellie 29 Jan 2024
Du Val seeks debt swap to equity, spruiks IPO
Property

Listing plan revealed: developer hopes to convert $94.4 million of debt to equity.

Brent Melville 29 Jan 2024
Ex-gold mining CEO admits 'false and misleading' comments
Primary Sector

The former New Talisman CEO's admission comes amid a flurry of interest in gold.

Pattrick Smellie 25 Jan 2024