Seabed mining ban bill a political headache for Labour

Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 05 Aug 2022

TTR's hopes of a seabed mining operation off the Taranaki coast could be dashed by a member's bill. (Image: TTR)
A Māori party bill that would ban seabed mining and cancel the possibility of consents for a legally stalled project off the Taranaki Coast puts Labour in a difficult political position.The Prohibition on Seabed Mining Legislation Amendment Bill, in the name of Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer was drawn from the members’ ballot on Thursday.The bill intends to ban seabed mining consents within the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and coastal waters, and prohibit the ability to apply for exploration rights for seabed mining under...

