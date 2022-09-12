See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes

Sept 26 a public holiday to mark Queen's death

Staff reporters
Mon, 12 Sep 2022

PM Jacinda Ardern said Queen Elizabeth was an extraordinary person. (Image: Getty)
PM Jacinda Ardern said Queen Elizabeth was an extraordinary person. (Image: Getty)
A one-off public holiday will be held on Sept 26 to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.The prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, said legislation would be passed next week to enable the holiday to be held the same day as a state memorial service in the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul.“Queen Elizabeth II was an extraordinary person and I know many New Zealanders will appreciate the opportunity to both mark her death and celebrate her life,” Ardern said.Not everyone agreed, with Act leader David Seymour saying it was an unfair impost on b...

