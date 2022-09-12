See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes

KiwiRail's Valentine is a gift for freight

Staff reporters
Mon, 12 Sep 2022

KiwiRail has bought the MV Valentine from Sweden's Rederi AB Gotland. (Image: Supplied)
KiwiRail has paid €5.2 million ($8.6m) to exercise an option to buy the MV Valentine after chartering the freight ferry for the past nine months from Swedish shipping company Rederi AB Gotland.The state-owned enterprise signed the lease agreement for the vessel last November to bring in capacity on the Wellington to Picton run, after the "major failure" of the gearbox of the  Kaiarahi ferry.The vessel, built in 1999 at Kawasaki Heavy Industries in Japan, is 162 metres in length and has a net tonnage of 7,195 tonnes.Rederi AB...

