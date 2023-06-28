Simpson Grierson chair Anne Callinan is passing the baton to Phillipa (Pip) Muir.

Callinan is becoming deputy chair of the Commerce Commission after being the law firm's chair for five years and a litigation partner for 25 years.

Callinan said Muir had a fantastic reputation in the market: “I know I’m leaving the business in great shape and in excellent hands.”

Muir is an employment law partner at the firm and has successfully argued cases in new areas of employment law. The law firm said she was the first to take a stress damages case to the court of appeal and the first employment case to NZ’s supreme court.

Her work highlights include representing the University of Auckland on all employment litigation at the employment court when the university was restructuring.

Muir was commissioned by NZ Rugby to review the Black Ferns team and management with the report issued just over a year ago.

Muir is also a published author with two books.

She has governance experience in the corporate and public sectors, as a director of Delegat, the chair of Fletcher Building’s employee education fund and a trustee of the Sweet Louise Foundation.

“I’m really excited about taking the helm at Simpson Grierson; I have always said that it’s the people in our firm that make all the difference,” Muir said.