Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Law & Regulation

Social media posts can cost you your job

Social media posts can cost you your job
Make your policies clear: you don't want to get a TikTok shock. (Image: Depositphotos)
Rebecca Rendle
Rebecca Rendle
Fri, 10 Mar 2023
In a world where most employees have an online presence on some form of social media, the line between private and work life can become blurred.  The starting point is that an employee is entitled to their private life and what they do online is their business.  But more and more legal firms like ours are seeing situations where social media activity can legitimately cause concern for employers where individuals are identifiable as an employee, their online activity has the potential to bring their employer into disrepute, or it could...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, March 10, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Policy

Waste Management spends $50m on Auckland landfill

The company wants RMA reforms to class waste services as critical infrastructure.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Health

Local tech startup flexes artificial muscle

Dennisson is using smart materials that react to light to create an artificial muscle.

Ben Moore 5:00am

More Law & Regulation

Policy

Waste Management spends $50m on Auckland landfill

The company wants RMA reforms to class waste services as critical infrastructure.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Complex leaky building trial heads into new territory

Metlifecare is seeking damages now reckoned at $90.7m against James Hardie.

Greg Hurrell 09 Mar 2023
Law & Regulation

Small hydro operators baffled by RMA reforms

Concerns about water allocation could explain tougher consent conditions.

Ian Llewellyn 09 Mar 2023
Finance

Banks 'welcome' prospect of an inquiry

The industry insists it's competitive after calls for inquiries into its profits.

Jenny Ruth 09 Mar 2023