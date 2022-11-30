Menu
Sunblocked: court slaps fine on sunscreen firm

Sunsense: not all it's cracked up to be. (Image: Ego)
Staff reporters
Wed, 30 Nov 2022
Australian skincare company Ego Pharmaceuticals has been slapped with a $280,000 fine in the Auckland district court after overstating claims about its product's sun protection factor.The Commerce Commission opened its investigation into Ego in 2019 after Consumer NZ testing of its Sunsense Ultra SPF 50+ and Sunsense Sensitive Invisible SPF 50+, and following "adverse" SPF results from various labs during the previous two years.Ego launched the sunscreen products in New Zealand in 2016. It pulled them from the shelves in December...
